MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Shares Sold by abrdn plc

abrdn plc lowered its stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 199,815 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,037 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc owned about 0.40% of MercadoLibre worth $311,270,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 31.6% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,520,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,238,109,000 after purchasing an additional 364,854 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC lifted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 715,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,052,804,000 after buying an additional 118,041 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 82.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 249,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,339,000 after buying an additional 112,537 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 426,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,894,000 after buying an additional 98,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 656,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,783,000 after buying an additional 94,431 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.21% of the company’s stock.

MELI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,824.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays increased their price target on MercadoLibre from $2,000.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2,019.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. DZ Bank began coverage on MercadoLibre in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,900.00 price target on the stock. Finally, increased their price target on MercadoLibre from $2,150.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, MercadoLibre currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,927.72.

Shares of MELI traded down $9.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1,847.21. 4,660 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 463,414. The company has a market capitalization of $91.83 billion, a PE ratio of -37,113.00 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.07, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,728.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,564.50. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a one year low of $959.87 and a one year high of $2,020.00.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $1.28. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. MercadoLibre had a positive return on equity of 5.55% and a negative net margin of 0.02%. The company’s revenue was up 93.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Henrique Vasoncelos Dubugras acquired 845 shares of MercadoLibre stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1,783.32 per share, with a total value of $1,506,905.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

MercadoLibre Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions.

