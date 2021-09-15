MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Stock Position Lowered by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lessened its position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,152 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,016 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $14,257,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hartline Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,483,000. QCM Cayman Ltd. purchased a new stake in MercadoLibre in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $400,000. Ethic Inc. lifted its position in MercadoLibre by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in MercadoLibre by 82.4% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 54,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,408,000 after buying an additional 24,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC lifted its position in MercadoLibre by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 15,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,918,000 after buying an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.21% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MELI opened at $1,856.34 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1,728.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,564.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37,126.80 and a beta of 1.51. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 52-week low of $959.87 and a 52-week high of $2,020.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.07, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $1.28. MercadoLibre had a negative net margin of 0.02% and a positive return on equity of 5.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 93.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MELI. Barclays increased their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,000.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,824.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. increased their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,150.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,720.00 to $1,930.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,150.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,927.72.

In other news, Director Henrique Vasoncelos Dubugras purchased 845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1,783.32 per share, with a total value of $1,506,905.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions.

