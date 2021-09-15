Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Boosts Stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 116,988 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,088 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV owned 0.07% of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF worth $14,305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 292.7% in the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. CKW Financial Group purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 154.5% in the 2nd quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Dividend ETF alerts:

Shares of SDY stock opened at $120.79 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $89.02 and a 52-week high of $128.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $123.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.31.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

Read More: What is the Federal Reserve?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.