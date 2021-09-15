Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Boosts Stock Holdings in Western Asset Total Return ETF (NASDAQ:WBND)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in Western Asset Total Return ETF (NASDAQ:WBND) by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 834,184 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,294 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV owned about 17.75% of Western Asset Total Return ETF worth $22,757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Western Asset Total Return ETF by 190.3% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 14,500 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Western Asset Total Return ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 577,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,750,000 after acquiring an additional 9,738 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Western Asset Total Return ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 765,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,891,000 after acquiring an additional 20,068 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Asset Total Return ETF during the second quarter worth $2,728,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Western Asset Total Return ETF by 69.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 190,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,181,000 after acquiring an additional 78,359 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:WBND opened at $27.45 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.17. Western Asset Total Return ETF has a 1 year low of $26.54 and a 1 year high of $28.96.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.058 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%.

