Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Buys 10,771 Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 355,212 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,771 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in The Kroger were worth $13,608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KR. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in The Kroger by 11.0% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 95,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,654,000 after purchasing an additional 9,470 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in The Kroger by 24.9% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 428,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,434,000 after acquiring an additional 85,367 shares during the last quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in The Kroger by 18.0% in the second quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 99,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,797,000 after acquiring an additional 15,090 shares during the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in The Kroger by 102.4% in the first quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. now owns 609,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,946,000 after acquiring an additional 308,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in The Kroger by 1.5% in the second quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 660,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,307,000 after acquiring an additional 9,747 shares during the last quarter. 82.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of The Kroger from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of The Kroger from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of The Kroger from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Northcoast Research raised their target price on shares of The Kroger from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, raised their target price on shares of The Kroger from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Kroger presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.28.

In other news, SVP Calvin J. Kaufman sold 14,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.51, for a total transaction of $569,931.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 272,963 shares in the company, valued at $10,784,768.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 1,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.30, for a total value of $43,853.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:KR opened at $41.89 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.67 and its 200 day moving average is $39.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $31.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.39. The Kroger Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.35 and a fifty-two week high of $47.99.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 9th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $31.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.69 billion. The Kroger had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 28.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This is an increase from The Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. The Kroger’s payout ratio is 24.21%.

The Kroger declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, June 17th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 3.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out…, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

