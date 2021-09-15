Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Buys 12,151 Shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 601,551 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,151 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV owned 0.21% of Invesco Senior Loan ETF worth $13,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BKLN. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 1,213.9% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,407,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $208,177,000 after acquiring an additional 8,691,039 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 105.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,730,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $171,078,000 after purchasing an additional 3,960,600 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 16.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,616,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $168,707,000 after buying an additional 1,095,462 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 32.0% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 6,382,730 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $141,249,000 after buying an additional 1,546,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 23.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,150,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $136,116,000 after buying an additional 1,178,456 shares during the last quarter.

BKLN opened at $22.20 on Wednesday. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.44 and a fifty-two week high of $22.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.15.

