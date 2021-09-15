Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Buys 17,488 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 189,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,488 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $17,398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Morgan Stanley by 209.5% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,341,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,036,106,000 after buying an additional 9,031,544 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley during the 1st quarter worth approximately $327,957,000. Fayez Sarofim & Co acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley during the 1st quarter worth approximately $264,248,000. Cullen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Morgan Stanley by 265.4% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,965,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $230,271,000 after buying an additional 2,153,712 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Morgan Stanley by 96.0% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,989,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $309,787,000 after buying an additional 1,953,808 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

NYSE MS opened at $101.65 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.87. Morgan Stanley has a twelve month low of $45.86 and a twelve month high of $105.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The company has a market capitalization of $185.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.57, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.56.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $14.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.99 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 23.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.96 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, June 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. This is an increase from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is currently 42.55%.

In related news, CFO Sharon Yeshaya sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.64, for a total value of $239,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,380,957.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 11,465 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.97, for a total value of $1,065,901.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,430 shares of company stock worth $2,370,902 over the last three months. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on MS shares. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Morgan Stanley in a report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $108.00 price objective for the company. Seaport Global Securities lowered Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.74.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

Featured Article: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.