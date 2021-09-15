Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Buys 3,781 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,110 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,781 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $14,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in McDonald’s by 40.3% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,888,377 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $871,882,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116,967 shares during the last quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s during the first quarter valued at approximately $213,957,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in McDonald’s by 1.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,462,592 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $11,534,826,000 after acquiring an additional 714,829 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in McDonald’s by 22.2% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,443,349 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $771,792,000 after acquiring an additional 624,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in McDonald’s by 9.6% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,472,300 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,450,702,000 after acquiring an additional 566,813 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MCD opened at $239.83 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $179.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.24, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $237.97 and a 200 day moving average of $232.04. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $202.73 and a one year high of $247.05.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.63 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 83.98% and a net margin of 31.72%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 85.29%.

In other news, CFO Kevin M. Ozan sold 47,649 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.90, for a total transaction of $11,621,591.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,922,603.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.45, for a total value of $606,920.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,384 shares in the company, valued at $823,834.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on MCD. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $263.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Cowen increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. MKM Partners increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.72.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

