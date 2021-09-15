Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Buys 8,884 Shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 151,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,884 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $13,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in CBRE Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in CBRE Group by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in CBRE Group by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 36,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,921,000 after buying an additional 4,760 shares during the period. Unigestion Holding SA acquired a new stake in CBRE Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $866,000. Finally, Commerce Bank boosted its position in CBRE Group by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 15,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,190,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the period. 94.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, COO J. Christopher Kirk sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.01, for a total value of $1,746,180.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 141,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,717,019.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Brandon B. Boze sold 341,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.47, for a total transaction of $32,555,270.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 661,227 shares of company stock worth $63,439,266 over the last three months. 0.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $112.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.00.

Shares of CBRE stock opened at $96.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.27 billion, a PE ratio of 27.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.17 and a 12 month high of $99.73.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.58. CBRE Group had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 20.78%. The firm had revenue of $6.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.05 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CBRE Group Profile

CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.

