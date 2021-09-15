Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Buys Shares of 341,775 Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 341,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $18,422,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV owned about 2.49% of Great Southern Bancorp at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 2,509.5% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Great Southern Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 159.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Great Southern Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $158,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Great Southern Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $219,000. 48.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:GSBC opened at $51.83 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.32 and a fifty-two week high of $60.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $52.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.94. The stock has a market cap of $703.96 million, a PE ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 0.97.

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $54.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.69 million. Great Southern Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.26% and a net margin of 28.54%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Great Southern Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 19th.

In other news, VP John M. Bugh sold 1,817 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.93, for a total transaction of $94,356.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 24.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Great Southern Bancorp Company Profile

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers residential and commercial real estate loans, construction loans, commercial business loans and consumer loans. The company was founded in July 1989 and is headquartered in Springfield, MO.

