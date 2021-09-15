Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Decreases Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV trimmed its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 646,337 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 79,943 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in AT&T were worth $18,602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Interactive Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of AT&T by 65.8% during the first quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 1,101 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the period. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of AT&T by 4,411.8% during the second quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,534 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc increased its position in shares of AT&T by 21.7% during the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 1,824 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on T shares. Argus lowered shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.09 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of AT&T to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They set a “sell” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.16.

T opened at $27.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.28 billion, a PE ratio of -88.16, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.78. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.35 and a twelve month high of $33.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $44.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.39 billion. AT&T had a negative net margin of 1.11% and a positive return on equity of 12.78%. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.41%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

