Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Grows Holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,318 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $18,427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in Lam Research during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in Lam Research during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its position in Lam Research by 150.0% during the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Lam Research by 39.0% during the second quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 57 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Lam Research during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $604.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $85.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $609.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $610.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 2.54. Lam Research Co. has a 1-year low of $296.17 and a 1-year high of $673.80.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $8.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.53 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 70.92%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.78 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 33.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 27th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. This is an increase from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.09%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Lam Research from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $640.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Lam Research from $690.00 to $660.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $745.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of Lam Research from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $750.00 to $690.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $790.00 price target on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $704.35.

In other Lam Research news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $2,678,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

Further Reading: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX).

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.