Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Grows Stock Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 40.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 276,915 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 79,882 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Oracle were worth $21,555,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 187,006 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $14,557,000 after purchasing an additional 12,728 shares during the period. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. lifted its position in Oracle by 32.7% during the second quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 6,584 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Oracle by 9.5% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,208 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in Oracle by 11.3% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,428,015 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $111,152,000 after acquiring an additional 144,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Bridge Advisors lifted its position in Oracle by 0.6% during the second quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 332,966 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $25,918,000 after acquiring an additional 2,126 shares during the last quarter. 44.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Oracle alerts:

In related news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 37,500 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.04, for a total value of $3,001,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 115,662 shares in the company, valued at $9,257,586.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 125,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.38, for a total transaction of $9,547,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,547,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 385,000 shares of company stock valued at $30,231,050. Company insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ORCL opened at $86.08 on Wednesday. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $55.14 and a twelve month high of $91.78. The company has a market cap of $240.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $88.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. Oracle had a net margin of 33.96% and a return on equity of 146.83%. The firm had revenue of $9.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.77 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. Oracle’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 8th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

A number of research firms recently commented on ORCL. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Oracle from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Oracle from $57.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Oracle from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Oracle from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oracle presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.38.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

Read More: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.