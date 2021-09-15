Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Grows Stock Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 148,703 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,108 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $21,254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. GeoWealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 308.0% in the 1st quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 420.0% during the second quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 234 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. 71.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QCOM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $136.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, KGI Securities started coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.81.

Shares of QCOM stock opened at $140.71 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $144.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.84. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $108.30 and a fifty-two week high of $167.94.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.24. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 28.25% and a return on equity of 102.31%. The company had revenue of $8.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.58 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.44%.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

