Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Grows Stock Position in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) by 309.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,638 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,994 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV owned about 0.07% of NVR worth $13,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in NVR by 0.6% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 84,544 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $420,462,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in NVR by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 330 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,641,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in NVR by 46.4% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,848 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,049,000 after buying an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in NVR by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 821 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,083,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in NVR by 269.7% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,809 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,863,000 after buying an additional 4,967 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.30% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Eugene James Bredow sold 92 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,260.00, for a total value of $483,920.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,828,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Manuel H. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,143.21, for a total value of $5,143,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,200,494. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,392 shares of company stock valued at $7,205,130 over the last three months. Company insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NVR opened at $4,961.21 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.24 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 5.89 and a quick ratio of 3.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5,101.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4,910.68. NVR, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3,823.31 and a 1 year high of $5,332.08.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The construction company reported $82.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $72.43 by $10.02. NVR had a return on equity of 37.37% and a net margin of 13.51%. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $42.50 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NVR, Inc. will post 348.1 earnings per share for the current year.

NVR announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to reacquire up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

NVR Company Profile

NVR, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominium buildings. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. The Homebuilding segment sells and builds homes under the trade names Ryan Homes, NVHomes, Fox Ridge Homes and Heartland Homes.

