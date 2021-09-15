Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $22.71 Million Stake in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO) by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 397,931 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,248 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV owned approximately 2.73% of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF worth $22,706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 46,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,663,000 after buying an additional 4,983 shares in the last quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $13,273,000. Capital Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 120.7% in the second quarter. Capital Wealth Management LLC now owns 56,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,201,000 after purchasing an additional 30,680 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 48.1% in the second quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 22,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 7,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $12,916,000.

Invesco Total Return Bond ETF stock opened at $57.69 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $57.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.85. Invesco Total Return Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $55.75 and a 52 week high of $59.01.

