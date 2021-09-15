Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Increases Holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) by 22.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 185,177 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,498 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV owned about 0.09% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF worth $18,234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ESGU. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $108,000.

Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF stock opened at $102.00 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $101.59 and a 200 day moving average of $96.86. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a fifty-two week low of $72.68 and a fifty-two week high of $104.27.

