Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 132,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,823 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $13,488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown now owns 24,375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,482,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Nkcfo LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nkcfo LLC now owns 7,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $763,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,845 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 32,506 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,986,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Financial llc lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 50.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VNQ opened at $106.81 on Wednesday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $75.46 and a 1 year high of $111.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.39.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

