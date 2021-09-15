Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Invests $20.09 Million in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 327,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,093,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV owned about 0.15% of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 108.3% in the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 386.0% in the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 745 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $61.50 on Wednesday. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $61.36 and a 1 year high of $62.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $61.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.50.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were given a $0.017 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

