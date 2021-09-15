Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Lowers Stock Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lessened its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 251,957 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 4,682 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $15,344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 5,481 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 41.0% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 640 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD now owns 5,460 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 7,683 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.47% of the company’s stock.

COP opened at $58.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $78.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.98. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $27.53 and a 1-year high of $63.57.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $10.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.44 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 5.64% and a net margin of 5.93%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.92) EPS. Research analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 26th were paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 23rd. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently -177.32%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on COP. KeyCorp boosted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Truist Securities boosted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $63.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Truist boosted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $63.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.81.

In related news, Director Jody Freeman sold 3,334 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.65, for a total value of $198,873.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $492,172.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director R A. Walker purchased 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $55.50 per share, with a total value of $999,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

