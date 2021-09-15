Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Purchases 2,021 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 64,006 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,021 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in FedEx were worth $19,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FDX. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in FedEx in the third quarter worth $219,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in FedEx in the first quarter worth $1,911,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in FedEx by 121.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 182,788 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $51,919,000 after purchasing an additional 100,183 shares in the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA boosted its stake in FedEx by 27.1% in the first quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 3,343 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $950,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in FedEx in the first quarter worth $203,000. 72.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other FedEx news, CEO John Alan Smith sold 11,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.00, for a total transaction of $3,340,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,850,256. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 16,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.66, for a total value of $4,864,980.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,580,648.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,240 shares of company stock valued at $9,608,596 over the last ninety days. 8.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FDX opened at $256.00 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $277.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $285.43. FedEx Co. has a 12 month low of $230.27 and a 12 month high of $319.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $68.14 billion, a PE ratio of 13.12, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.22.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $5.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.99 by $0.02. FedEx had a return on equity of 22.55% and a net margin of 6.23%. The firm had revenue of $22.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.53 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 21.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. FedEx’s payout ratio is 16.51%.

FDX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Loop Capital increased their price target on FedEx from $366.00 to $381.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Berenberg Bank set a $350.00 price target on FedEx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Stephens increased their price target on FedEx from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp reduced their price target on FedEx from $370.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on FedEx from $366.00 to $346.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $344.52.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

