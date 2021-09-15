Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Purchases 4,709 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 83,722 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 4,709 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $16,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. RE Advisers Corp bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1,505.6% during the 2nd quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 289 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. 72.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:LOW opened at $204.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $141.37 billion, a PE ratio of 21.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $197.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $192.88. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $146.72 and a one year high of $215.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.24. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 541.39%. The firm had revenue of $27.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.76 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.75 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 19th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.12%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $185.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $234.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.26.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

