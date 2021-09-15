Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Raises Stock Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 32.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 196,959 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,797 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $16,434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 96.1% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 400 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in CVS Health in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new position in CVS Health in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in CVS Health in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.94% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on CVS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of CVS Health in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $89.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.89.

In other CVS Health news, Director Edward J. Ludwig bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $79.55 per share, for a total transaction of $238,650.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 17,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,378,919.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 2,625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total value of $228,375.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 140,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,197,487. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CVS Health stock opened at $83.89 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $83.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $110.70 billion, a PE ratio of 15.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.83. CVS Health Co. has a 52 week low of $55.36 and a 52 week high of $90.61.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $72.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.27 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 2.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.62 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 7.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is 26.67%.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

Read More: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.