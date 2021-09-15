Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Sells 17,717 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV trimmed its position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 17,717 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Eaton were worth $16,122,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ETN. First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in shares of Eaton in the second quarter worth $34,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 70.2% in the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. First National Bank of South Miami boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 195.5% in the first quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in shares of Eaton in the first quarter worth $47,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 48.4% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. 77.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Christopher M. Connor purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $167.34 per share, with a total value of $167,340.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Uday Yadav sold 32,189 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.43, for a total transaction of $5,357,215.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,919 shares of company stock worth $6,980,872. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Eaton in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Eaton from $166.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. UBS Group raised their price target on Eaton from $165.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. HSBC downgraded Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $153.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Eaton from $148.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eaton currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.06.

NYSE ETN opened at $155.51 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.99 billion, a PE ratio of 33.33, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.15. Eaton Co. plc has a 1 year low of $96.24 and a 1 year high of $171.32. The business’s 50-day moving average is $161.45 and its 200 day moving average is $149.20.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 9.86%. Eaton’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. Eaton’s payout ratio is 71.70%.

Eaton

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

