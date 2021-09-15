Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Sells 3,239 Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV decreased its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 105,821 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,239 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV owned approximately 0.08% of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $12,221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 53.3% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 377 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 442.6% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:IEF opened at $117.32 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $117.18 and its 200 day moving average is $115.37. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $112.78 and a fifty-two week high of $122.22.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd were issued a $0.08 dividend. This is an increase from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st.

About iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

