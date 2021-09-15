Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Sells 3,458 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lessened its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,434 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,458 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Danaher were worth $20,780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Danaher during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Danaher during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 146.3% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 101 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in Danaher in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Danaher by 79.0% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 188 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DHR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Danaher from $304.00 to $332.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Danaher in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $330.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Danaher from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $334.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Danaher from $275.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $321.53.

NYSE:DHR opened at $324.09 on Wednesday. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $201.44 and a 52 week high of $333.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $306.67 and a 200 day moving average of $265.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $231.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.15, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.70.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.41. Danaher had a net margin of 21.00% and a return on equity of 17.68%. The company had revenue of $7.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. Danaher’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 9.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. Danaher’s payout ratio is 13.31%.

In other news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 16,467 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.45, for a total value of $4,766,373.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Robert S. Lutz sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.40, for a total transaction of $1,567,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,629,977. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,477 shares of company stock worth $15,439,958 in the last 90 days. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

