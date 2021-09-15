Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Sells 5,799 Shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lowered its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 229,484 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,799 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV owned about 0.13% of iShares MSCI Japan ETF worth $15,499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,965,583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,053,241,000 after purchasing an additional 6,117,731 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,690,548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,006,597,000 after purchasing an additional 2,926,251 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $128,380,000. Tredje AP fonden bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $68,520,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 374.9% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,107,755 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $75,903,000 after buying an additional 874,500 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA EWJ opened at $73.40 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $68.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.57. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 12-month low of $57.79 and a 12-month high of $73.86.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

