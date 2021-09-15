Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Sells 61,444 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lessened its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 11.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 458,895 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,444 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $23,284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the first quarter worth about $50,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the first quarter worth about $55,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the second quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the second quarter worth about $80,000.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock opened at $50.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.73.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.