MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (ETR:MRK) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $186.43

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (ETR:MRK) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of €186.43 ($219.33) and traded as high as €207.30 ($243.88). MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien shares last traded at €202.10 ($237.76), with a volume of 253,488 shares.

The company has a market cap of $25.81 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €186.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is €159.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.98.

About MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (ETR:MRK)

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien operates in the healthcare, life science, and performance materials sectors worldwide. It discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical and biological prescription drugs to treat oncology, immuno-oncology, neurology, immunology, fertility, and endocrinology, as well as general medicines for diabetes, cardiovascular, thyroid, and other diseases.

