MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (FRA:MRK) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $185.65

Shares of MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (FRA:MRK) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of €185.65 ($218.41) and traded as high as €207.30 ($243.88). MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien shares last traded at €202.10 ($237.76), with a volume of 253,488 shares traded.

The company’s fifty day moving average is €185.65 and its 200-day moving average is €159.56.

About MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (FRA:MRK)

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien operates in the healthcare, life science, and performance materials sectors worldwide. It discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical and biological prescription drugs to treat oncology, immuno-oncology, neurology, immunology, fertility, and endocrinology, as well as general medicines for diabetes, cardiovascular, thyroid, and other diseases.

