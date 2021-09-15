Merculet Price Tops $0.0009 on Top Exchanges (MVP)

Merculet (CURRENCY:MVP) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 15th. Merculet has a market cap of $3.94 million and approximately $194,890.00 worth of Merculet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Merculet coin can currently be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Merculet has traded 2.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002088 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002312 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $35.73 or 0.00074564 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $60.08 or 0.00125380 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $88.78 or 0.00185287 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,556.58 or 0.07422446 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,769.26 or 0.99692634 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $430.41 or 0.00898243 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Merculet Coin Profile

Merculet was first traded on April 7th, 2018. Merculet’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,335,116,896 coins. Merculet’s official website is www.merculet.io . The Reddit community for Merculet is /r/Merculet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Merculet’s official message board is medium.com/merculet . Merculet’s official Twitter account is @Merculet_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Merculet offers a new protocol suite that leverages blockchain to capture and monetize consumer attention. The product Merculet offers is designed specifically to address the difficulty faced by enterprises at all levels to acquire new users. Through the creation of an interface that provides incentives for users to engage with new content, Merculet aim to address the difficult process of acquiring new customers and disrupt the current business-to-consumer relationship paradigm. MVP is an Ethereum-based token that powers Merculet protocol and is used by different holders: entrepreneurs, users, content contributors and advertisers. “

Buying and Selling Merculet

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Merculet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Merculet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Merculet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

