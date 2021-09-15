Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY) Holdings Lifted by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY) by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,673 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,598 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.07% of Mercury General worth $2,444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Mercury General in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Mercury General by 95.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 880 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Mercury General by 57.8% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,122 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mercury General in the 2nd quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mercury General by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,197 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. 39.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:MCY opened at $58.06 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Mercury General Co. has a 1-year low of $39.48 and a 1-year high of $67.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 0.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.99.

Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $959.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $938.52 million. Mercury General had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 12.29%. Equities analysts predict that Mercury General Co. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.632 per share. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. Mercury General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.67%.

Mercury General Corp. operates as a broker and agency writer of automobile insurance. The firm engages in writing personal automobile insurance and provides related property and casualty insurance products to its customers. Its insurance products include private passenger automobile and related insurance products such as homeowners, commercial automobile and commercial property.

