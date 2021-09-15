Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY) Position Boosted by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY) by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,581 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,113 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.17% of Mercury General worth $5,948,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mercury General by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 712,542 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $43,330,000 after purchasing an additional 10,256 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Mercury General by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 24,349 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after purchasing an additional 2,145 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new position in shares of Mercury General during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,860,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Mercury General by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 42,314 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,748,000 after purchasing an additional 5,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Mercury General by 95.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 880 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCY opened at $58.06 on Wednesday. Mercury General Co. has a one year low of $39.48 and a one year high of $67.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $60.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.99. The stock has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.03. Mercury General had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The company had revenue of $959.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $938.52 million. Analysts anticipate that Mercury General Co. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a $0.632 dividend. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. Mercury General’s payout ratio is 45.67%.

Mercury General Corp. operates as a broker and agency writer of automobile insurance. The firm engages in writing personal automobile insurance and provides related property and casualty insurance products to its customers. Its insurance products include private passenger automobile and related insurance products such as homeowners, commercial automobile and commercial property.

