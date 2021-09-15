Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.40.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MRUS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Merus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Merus in a report on Monday, August 9th. raised Merus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $24.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, June 7th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Merus in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Merus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th.

Get Merus alerts:

Shares of Merus stock opened at $26.53 on Wednesday. Merus has a one year low of $11.19 and a one year high of $31.27. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -9.75 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.74.

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.13). Merus had a negative return on equity of 51.93% and a negative net margin of 231.19%. The company had revenue of $12.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.83 million. On average, analysts forecast that Merus will post -2.34 EPS for the current year.

In other Merus news, SVP Kruif John De sold 2,787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total value of $53,900.58. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $306,152.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il sold 2,186,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.75, for a total value of $45,359,956.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,192,669 shares of company stock worth $45,495,110 in the last ninety days. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MRUS. Boxer Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Merus by 33.1% during the first quarter. Boxer Capital LLC now owns 1,900,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,691,000 after acquiring an additional 472,151 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Merus during the first quarter valued at $3,656,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merus during the first quarter valued at $1,058,000. Vivo Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merus during the first quarter valued at $3,656,000. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merus during the first quarter valued at $3,655,000. 69.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Merus

Merus NV is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the discovery and development of bispecific antibody therapeutics. Its pipeline includes Biclonics for solid and hematological tumors. The company was founded by Ton Logtenberg and Hennie Hoogenboom on June 16, 2003 and is headquartered in Utrecht, the Netherlands.

Featured Article: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Merus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.