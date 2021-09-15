Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB) Shares Sold by SFE Investment Counsel

SFE Investment Counsel trimmed its stake in shares of Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB) by 19.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 271,699 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 63,837 shares during the quarter. Mesabi Trust makes up about 2.6% of SFE Investment Counsel’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. SFE Investment Counsel owned about 2.07% of Mesabi Trust worth $9,618,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSB. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mesabi Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its holdings in Mesabi Trust by 50.1% during the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 3,310 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mesabi Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $232,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Mesabi Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, First Dallas Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Mesabi Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.05% of the company’s stock.

MSB traded down $0.34 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.06. 32,230 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,874. Mesabi Trust has a one year low of $20.03 and a one year high of $39.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $407.51 million, a PE ratio of 13.45 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.15.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th.

Mesabi Trust Company Profile

Mesabi Trust engages in the collection and distribution of royalties and payment of expenses and liabilities. It holds interest in Peter Mitchell iron mine located near Babbitt and in Silver Bay, Minnesota. The company was founded on July 18, 1961 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

