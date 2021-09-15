Meta Materials (NASDAQ:MMAT) Shares Gap Up to $5.14

Meta Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:MMAT)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at 5.14, but opened at 5.28. Meta Materials shares last traded at 5.07, with a volume of 46,759 shares traded.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average of 3.98 and a 200 day moving average of 7.88.

Meta Materials (NASDAQ:MMAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 13th. The company reported -0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of 0.62 million for the quarter.

In other Meta Materials news, Director Alexandre Zyngier sold 600,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of 7.00, for a total transaction of 4,200,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Michael James Graves sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of 5.08, for a total transaction of 1,524,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 369,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 1,878,040.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 17.49% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Meta Materials by 56.4% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 7,599 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Meta Materials during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Meta Materials by 139.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 958,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,753,000 after acquiring an additional 557,324 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its stake in shares of Meta Materials by 105.4% in the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 20,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 10,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Meta Materials by 476.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 115,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 95,260 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Meta Materials, Inc engages in the manufacture and development of functional materials. Its technology platform enables the global brands to deliver products to customers in consumer electronics, 5G communications, health and wellness, aerospace, automotive, and clean energy. The company was founded by George Palikaras and Themos Kallos on August 15, 2011 and is headquartered in Nova Scotia, Canada.

