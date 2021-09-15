Meta Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $3.34 Million (MTA)

Meta (CURRENCY:MTA) traded 11% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 15th. One Meta coin can currently be purchased for $2.75 or 0.00004704 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Meta has traded down 19.5% against the U.S. dollar. Meta has a market capitalization of $47.61 million and $3.34 million worth of Meta was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.34 or 0.00065342 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002085 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003041 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.03 or 0.00146005 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.78 or 0.00014145 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002087 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $405.35 or 0.00845139 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.33 or 0.00046555 BTC.

Meta Coin Profile

MTA is a coin. It was first traded on July 13th, 2020. Meta’s total supply is 99,995,245 coins and its circulating supply is 17,336,544 coins. Meta’s official message board is medium.com/mstable . The official website for Meta is mstable.org . Meta’s official Twitter account is @mstable_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “mStable is designed to unify the stablecoins, lending, and swapping into one standard. mStable assets are liquidity shares that also function as stablecoins in their own right. “

Buying and Selling Meta

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meta directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Meta should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Meta using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

