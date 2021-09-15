Metal (MTL) Price Hits $3.53 on Top Exchanges

Metal (CURRENCY:MTL) traded up 6.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 15th. During the last week, Metal has traded 5.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Metal has a total market cap of $231.36 million and $63.25 million worth of Metal was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Metal coin can currently be bought for approximately $3.53 or 0.00007315 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Metal alerts:

Solana (SOL) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $159.65 or 0.00331056 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.58 or 0.00063407 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002074 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002855 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $70.68 or 0.00146564 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.95 or 0.00014413 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002076 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $403.04 or 0.00835754 BTC.

Metal Profile

MTL is a PoPP coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on June 9th, 2017. Metal’s total supply is 66,588,888 coins and its circulating supply is 65,588,845 coins. Metal’s official Twitter account is @metalpaysme and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Metal is www.metalpay.com . The Reddit community for Metal is /r/MetalPay

According to CryptoCompare, “Metal Pay is a blockchain-based payment processing platform, which intends to introduce cryptocurrency to the mass-market level by combining participation incentives with a clean, user-friendly interface. Utilizing Proof-of-Processed-Payments to identify users, rewarding them for converting legacy fiat currency into cryptocurrency, acting as a bridge to the cryptocurrency world. Metal's system uses provable payments attached to verified identities to distribute currency. Anyone can participate to earn METAL as a reward for converting fiat to cryptocurrency. The Metal project aims to provide all of the financial services small to medium-sized businesses (SMB) might need. The MTL token is the native currency within the Metal system and it's distributed through a Proof of Processed Payments (PoPP) in which users earn MTL for sending money or making purchases. “

Buying and Selling Metal

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metal should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Metal using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Metal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Metal and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.