Metaverse ETP (ETP) Market Cap Reaches $14.78 Million

Metaverse ETP (CURRENCY:ETP) traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 15th. In the last seven days, Metaverse ETP has traded 6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Metaverse ETP coin can currently be purchased for about $0.19 or 0.00000388 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Metaverse ETP has a market capitalization of $14.78 million and approximately $124,852.00 worth of Metaverse ETP was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,561.71 or 0.07387048 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002074 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $58.94 or 0.00122252 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded up 22% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002557 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000484 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Metaverse ETP Coin Profile

ETP is a coin. Its launch date was February 11th, 2017. Metaverse ETP’s total supply is 80,977,108 coins and its circulating supply is 78,977,010 coins. The official message board for Metaverse ETP is blog.mvs.org . The Reddit community for Metaverse ETP is /r/Metaverse_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Metaverse ETP is mvs.org . Metaverse ETP’s official Twitter account is @mvs_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Metaverse is a decentralized platform based on blockchain technology. Metaverse is building a web of Smart Properties and establishing an open ecosystem in which digital value can be circulated freely. ETP is the token used on Metaverse and can be used to measure the value of smart properties in Metaverse or as collateral in financial transactions. ETP is also used to pay transaction and other fees applied on Metaverse. “

Buying and Selling Metaverse ETP

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metaverse ETP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metaverse ETP should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Metaverse ETP using one of the exchanges listed above.

