Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $969.50 Million

Brokerages expect Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) to announce $969.50 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Methanex’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $969.00 million and the highest is $970.00 million. Methanex reported sales of $581.00 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 66.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Methanex will report full year sales of $3.92 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.71 billion to $4.08 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $3.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.10 billion to $4.21 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Methanex.

Get Methanex alerts:

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.09. Methanex had a net margin of 2.78% and a return on equity of 7.03%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $990.00 million.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MEOH shares. Barclays upgraded shares of Methanex from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Methanex from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Methanex from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Tudor Pickering boosted their price target on shares of Methanex from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Methanex in a research report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.38.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Methanex by 42.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 84,045 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,774,000 after purchasing an additional 25,157 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Methanex by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 300,455 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $13,845,000 after buying an additional 18,787 shares in the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Methanex in the first quarter worth about $212,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Methanex by 1.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 149,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,495,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Methanex by 33.0% in the first quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 67,833 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,503,000 after buying an additional 16,833 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.12% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MEOH opened at $38.91 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.58. Methanex has a one year low of $21.73 and a one year high of $49.27. The company has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 38.91 and a beta of 2.26.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This is a positive change from Methanex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio is presently -9.26%.

About Methanex

Methanex Corp. engages in the production and supply of methanol. The firm supplies in the international market such as North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also operates the methanol ocean tanker fleet. The company was founded on March 11, 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Further Reading: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Methanex (MEOH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Methanex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Methanex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.