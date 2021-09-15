Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) Expected to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $1.01 Per Share

Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) – Equities researchers at Raymond James raised their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Methanex in a research note issued on Tuesday, September 14th. Raymond James analyst S. Hansen now expects that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings per share of $1.01 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.84. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. TD Securities raised their price objective on Methanex from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays raised Methanex from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Methanex in a research report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Tudor Pickering & Holt lifted their target price on Methanex from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Methanex from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.38.

Shares of Methanex stock opened at $38.91 on Wednesday. Methanex has a twelve month low of $21.73 and a twelve month high of $49.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.91 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.21.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.09. Methanex had a return on equity of 7.03% and a net margin of 2.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $990.00 million.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. This is an increase from Methanex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Methanex’s payout ratio is currently -9.26%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MEOH. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Methanex by 42.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 84,045 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,774,000 after purchasing an additional 25,157 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Methanex by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 300,455 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $13,845,000 after purchasing an additional 18,787 shares in the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Methanex during the first quarter worth approximately $212,000. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Methanex by 1.2% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 149,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its holdings in Methanex by 33.0% during the first quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 67,833 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,503,000 after purchasing an additional 16,833 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.12% of the company’s stock.

Methanex Corp. engages in the production and supply of methanol. The firm supplies in the international market such as North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also operates the methanol ocean tanker fleet. The company was founded on March 11, 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

