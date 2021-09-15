MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Shares Purchased by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 96.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 132,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,045 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in MetLife were worth $7,941,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MET. Palladium Partners LLC acquired a new stake in MetLife during the first quarter worth approximately $208,000. Cadence Bank NA boosted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 8,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 9,873.3% in the 1st quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 1,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 214,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,065,000 after purchasing an additional 6,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 99,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,070,000 after purchasing an additional 3,140 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.60% of the company’s stock.

MET has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of MetLife from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MetLife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, raised their target price on shares of MetLife from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MetLife currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.92.

MetLife stock opened at $60.78 on Wednesday. MetLife, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.19 and a 12-month high of $67.68. The company has a market capitalization of $52.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $59.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.54.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.76. The firm had revenue of $18.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.84 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. Analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. MetLife’s payout ratio is currently 31.17%.

MetLife announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, August 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

MetLife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

