Metronome (MET) Price Tops $4.89 on Exchanges

Metronome (CURRENCY:MET) traded up 6.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 15th. Metronome has a market cap of $59.17 million and $46,257.00 worth of Metronome was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Metronome coin can now be purchased for approximately $4.89 or 0.00010152 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Metronome has traded up 8.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002078 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002322 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.53 or 0.00075882 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $60.88 or 0.00126453 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85.35 or 0.00177271 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,532.28 or 0.07336554 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $48,250.62 or 1.00216567 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $426.86 or 0.00886592 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002829 BTC.

About Metronome

Metronome launched on May 23rd, 2018. Metronome’s total supply is 13,393,129 coins and its circulating supply is 12,106,755 coins. Metronome’s official message board is medium.com/@MetronomeToken . The Reddit community for Metronome is /r/metronometoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Metronome’s official Twitter account is @MTNToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Metronome’s official website is www.metronome.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Metronome is an Ethereum-based token designed to serve as a completely decentralized digital currency. “

Metronome Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metronome directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metronome should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Metronome using one of the exchanges listed above.

