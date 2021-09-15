MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Shares Down 3.9%

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)’s stock price dropped 3.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $39.54 and last traded at $39.80. Approximately 144,877 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 7,711,964 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.41.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded MGM Resorts International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.90 target price for the company in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $38.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.26.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.96 billion, a PE ratio of -16.24 and a beta of 2.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.51.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. MGM Resorts International had a negative return on equity of 11.74% and a negative net margin of 18.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 682.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.52) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that MGM Resorts International will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a $0.0025 dividend. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This is a boost from MGM Resorts International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. MGM Resorts International’s payout ratio is currently -0.25%.

In other news, Director Alexis Herman sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.95, for a total transaction of $104,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 359,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,371,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,500 shares of company stock worth $938,375 over the last three months. 5.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $822,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 18.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 891,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,887,000 after purchasing an additional 142,030 shares during the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in MGM Resorts International in the first quarter worth $691,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 12.3% during the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 11,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 526,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,461,000 after purchasing an additional 130,495 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.52% of the company’s stock.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile (NYSE:MGM)

MGM Resorts International is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operations of casino resorts. The firm’s casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities. It operates through the following business segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations and MGM China.

