Michael Mente Sells 61,329 Shares of Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) Stock

Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) CEO Michael Mente sold 61,329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.65, for a total transaction of $3,964,919.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Michael Mente also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 15th, Michael Mente sold 39,586 shares of Revolve Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.24, for a total transaction of $2,582,590.64.

On Tuesday, August 31st, Michael Mente sold 30,546 shares of Revolve Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.90, for a total transaction of $1,738,067.40.

On Wednesday, August 18th, Michael Mente sold 64,153 shares of Revolve Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.13, for a total transaction of $3,665,060.89.

On Monday, August 16th, Michael Mente sold 77,387 shares of Revolve Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.24, for a total transaction of $4,584,405.88.

On Wednesday, August 4th, Michael Mente sold 60,500 shares of Revolve Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.49, for a total transaction of $4,385,645.00.

On Monday, August 2nd, Michael Mente sold 66,337 shares of Revolve Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.34, for a total transaction of $4,732,481.58.

On Wednesday, July 21st, Michael Mente sold 47,940 shares of Revolve Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.21, for a total transaction of $3,269,987.40.

On Monday, July 19th, Michael Mente sold 119,513 shares of Revolve Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.45, for a total transaction of $7,702,612.85.

On Thursday, July 8th, Michael Mente sold 105,059 shares of Revolve Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.46, for a total transaction of $6,772,103.14.

On Tuesday, July 6th, Michael Mente sold 76,487 shares of Revolve Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total transaction of $5,355,619.74.

RVLV stock traded up $1.97 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $65.91. The company had a trading volume of 577,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,126,274. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 2.62. Revolve Group, Inc. has a one year low of $16.24 and a one year high of $74.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.90.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $228.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.91 million. Revolve Group had a return on equity of 39.45% and a net margin of 13.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 60.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Revolve Group, Inc. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RVLV has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Revolve Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Revolve Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target on shares of Revolve Group in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.33.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Revolve Group by 6.0% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 52,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,641,000 after buying an additional 2,993 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 24.7% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 127,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,240,000 after purchasing an additional 25,202 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Revolve Group during the second quarter valued at $6,177,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 25.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 884,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,955,000 after purchasing an additional 180,607 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 40.7% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 126,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,689,000 after purchasing an additional 36,479 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.63% of the company’s stock.

About Revolve Group

Revolve Group, Inc engages in the retail of next-generation fashion for millennial and generation Z consumers. It operates through the Revolve, and Forward segments. The Revolve segment offers assortment of apparel and footwear, accessories and beauty products from emerging, established and owned brands.

