Michael Mente Sells 61,329 Shares of Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) Stock

Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) CEO Michael Mente sold 61,329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.65, for a total transaction of $3,964,919.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Michael Mente also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, September 15th, Michael Mente sold 39,586 shares of Revolve Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.24, for a total transaction of $2,582,590.64.
- On Tuesday, August 31st, Michael Mente sold 30,546 shares of Revolve Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.90, for a total transaction of $1,738,067.40.
- On Wednesday, August 18th, Michael Mente sold 64,153 shares of Revolve Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.13, for a total transaction of $3,665,060.89.
- On Monday, August 16th, Michael Mente sold 77,387 shares of Revolve Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.24, for a total transaction of $4,584,405.88.
- On Wednesday, August 4th, Michael Mente sold 60,500 shares of Revolve Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.49, for a total transaction of $4,385,645.00.
- On Monday, August 2nd, Michael Mente sold 66,337 shares of Revolve Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.34, for a total transaction of $4,732,481.58.
- On Wednesday, July 21st, Michael Mente sold 47,940 shares of Revolve Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.21, for a total transaction of $3,269,987.40.
- On Monday, July 19th, Michael Mente sold 119,513 shares of Revolve Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.45, for a total transaction of $7,702,612.85.
- On Thursday, July 8th, Michael Mente sold 105,059 shares of Revolve Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.46, for a total transaction of $6,772,103.14.
- On Tuesday, July 6th, Michael Mente sold 76,487 shares of Revolve Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total transaction of $5,355,619.74.
RVLV stock traded up $1.97 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $65.91. The company had a trading volume of 577,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,126,274. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 2.62. Revolve Group, Inc. has a one year low of $16.24 and a one year high of $74.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.90.
RVLV has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Revolve Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Revolve Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target on shares of Revolve Group in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.33.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Revolve Group by 6.0% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 52,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,641,000 after buying an additional 2,993 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 24.7% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 127,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,240,000 after purchasing an additional 25,202 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Revolve Group during the second quarter valued at $6,177,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 25.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 884,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,955,000 after purchasing an additional 180,607 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 40.7% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 126,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,689,000 after purchasing an additional 36,479 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.63% of the company’s stock.
About Revolve Group
Revolve Group, Inc engages in the retail of next-generation fashion for millennial and generation Z consumers. It operates through the Revolve, and Forward segments. The Revolve segment offers assortment of apparel and footwear, accessories and beauty products from emerging, established and owned brands.
