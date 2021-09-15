Micro Focus International (LON:MCRO) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $415.38

Micro Focus International plc (LON:MCRO) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 415.38 ($5.43) and traded as low as GBX 382.80 ($5.00). Micro Focus International shares last traded at GBX 384.50 ($5.02), with a volume of 506,777 shares changing hands.

Separately, Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 650 ($8.49) target price on shares of Micro Focus International in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.27, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 415.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 475.48. The company has a market cap of £1.29 billion and a P/E ratio of -0.83.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 22nd were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 22nd. Micro Focus International’s payout ratio is -0.03%.

About Micro Focus International (LON:MCRO)

Micro Focus International plc engages in the enterprise software business in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, Canada, France, Japan, and internationally. The company offers infrastructure software products that are managed on a portfolio. Its product portfolio includes application modernization and connectivity, application delivery management, IT operations management, security and information management, and governance.

