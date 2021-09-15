Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) SVP Joel L. Poppen Sells 4,984 Shares

Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.39, for a total transaction of $370,759.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Joel L. Poppen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 12th, Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of Micron Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.76, for a total transaction of $392,539.84.

NASDAQ MU traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $73.82. 15,249,308 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,857,955. Micron Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $46.50 and a one year high of $96.96. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.74. The stock has a market cap of $83.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 2.57.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.17. Micron Technology had a net margin of 16.20% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The business had revenue of $7.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. Micron Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Micron Technology in the third quarter valued at $251,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in Micron Technology by 20.0% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 145,471 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $12,831,000 after purchasing an additional 24,273 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Micron Technology by 105.1% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 311,611 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,487,000 after purchasing an additional 159,713 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in Micron Technology by 23.4% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 681 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Micron Technology by 30.4% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,484 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. 78.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Micron Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Susquehanna reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.37.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

