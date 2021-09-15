Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Naples Global Advisors LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,373 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises approximately 2.7% of Naples Global Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $19,606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. lifted its stake in Microsoft by 26.0% in the second quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. now owns 3,345 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $906,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Microsoft by 0.7% during the second quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 47,558 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $12,884,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the period. Keystone Wealth Partners lifted its position in Microsoft by 27.7% during the second quarter. Keystone Wealth Partners now owns 2,534 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $686,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in Microsoft during the second quarter valued at $3,883,000. Finally, Center For Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Microsoft by 7.6% during the second quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 4,171 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. 69.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on MSFT. Barclays raised their price objective on Microsoft from $288.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. KGI Securities initiated coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Microsoft from $335.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Microsoft from $333.00 to $349.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $329.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $322.93.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $299.79 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $291.10 and its 200 day moving average is $264.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $196.25 and a 12 month high of $305.84. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.78.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $46.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.30 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.76% and a net margin of 36.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 8.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 28.11%.

In other news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 75,573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.28, for a total transaction of $22,919,779.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,632,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,059,108. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.82, for a total value of $2,988,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 165,573 shares of company stock worth $50,066,379. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

See Also: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.