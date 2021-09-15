Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Acquired by Compass Capital Management Inc.

Compass Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 227,822 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,170 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up about 4.7% of Compass Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Compass Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $61,717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MSFT. Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Microsoft by 23.3% in the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 66,106 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $17,930,000 after purchasing an additional 12,486 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% in the second quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 13,235 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,585,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% in the second quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. now owns 10,735 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,908,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 3.8% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 157,827 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $42,756,000 after buying an additional 5,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howard Financial Services LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.5% in the second quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 11,037 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,990,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.17% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $299.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.24, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $291.10 and a 200-day moving average of $264.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $196.25 and a 1-year high of $305.84.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $46.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.30 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.45% and a return on equity of 45.76%. The company’s revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 28.11%.

In other news, CFO Amy Hood sold 60,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.08, for a total transaction of $18,184,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 75,573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.28, for a total transaction of $22,919,779.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,632,350 shares in the company, valued at $495,059,108. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 165,573 shares of company stock worth $50,066,379 over the last three months. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Griffin Securities boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $290.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Fundamental Research upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $256.70 to $281.78 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 29th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price target (up from $325.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $322.93.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

