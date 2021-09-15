Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Purchased by Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc.

Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,533 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 2,105 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises about 1.3% of Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $10,439,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 63.8% during the second quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 131 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft in the first quarter valued at about $67,000. Newfound Research LLC raised its position in Microsoft by 77.8% in the first quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 336 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2,000.0% during the second quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 924 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the second quarter valued at about $109,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.17% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised their target price on Microsoft from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $340.00 target price on Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Microsoft from $305.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, KGI Securities assumed coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $322.93.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $299.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.78. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $196.25 and a 1 year high of $305.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $291.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $264.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.08.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $46.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.30 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.76% and a net margin of 36.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 28.11%.

In other Microsoft news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 75,573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.28, for a total transaction of $22,919,779.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,632,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,059,108. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.68, for a total transaction of $5,973,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 165,573 shares of company stock worth $50,066,379. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

